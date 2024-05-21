OMG Network Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $100.93 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00058841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00019148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000996 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

