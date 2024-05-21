Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $99.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and $10.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,879.89 or 1.00041057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011708 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00111288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10322574 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $11,008,698.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.