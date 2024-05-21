Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.28

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 357534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Osisko Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The firm has a market cap of C$65.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,584.00. 29.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

