Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.00. 1,106,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average is $405.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

