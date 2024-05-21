Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 285.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 17,560,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,520,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.