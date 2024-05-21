Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $378,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,406. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

