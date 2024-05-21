Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.49 and its 200-day moving average is $545.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.