Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.66 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 1,462,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,594. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

