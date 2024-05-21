Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 277,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Bitcoin Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 28,152,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,775,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

