Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 79,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 45,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Palamina Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Palamina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.