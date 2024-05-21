Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of PAM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,985. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

