Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

