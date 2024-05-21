Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.23. 714,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

