Permian Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 222,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,024. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

