Permian Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 222,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,024. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

