Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.58

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 82313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$256.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

