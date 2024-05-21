Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $193,169.20 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. 415,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.12 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

