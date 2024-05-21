Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.54

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 474639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

