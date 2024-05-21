Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 106,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,474. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

