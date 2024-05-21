Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 6.4%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Spectra Products Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

