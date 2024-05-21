Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 2nd Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $160,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 950,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,225. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

