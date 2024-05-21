Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Up 1.5%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30. 14,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 588,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

