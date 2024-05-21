Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Up 1.5%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30. 14,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.58.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
