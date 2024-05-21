StockNews.com Lowers Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to Buy

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

APT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 41,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.67.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $215,365. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.