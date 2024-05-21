StockNews.com Lowers Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to Buy

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
APT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 41,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.67.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%.
Insider Activity at Alpha Pro Tech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
