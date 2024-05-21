StockNews.com Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Hold

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,133. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $7,084,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $4,576,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.