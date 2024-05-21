StockNews.com Lowers Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Sell

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 369,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -479.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,090,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

