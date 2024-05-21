Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.30

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.30 and last traded at C$56.04, with a volume of 2490692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.9972527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

