Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 2.3%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.46. The firm has a market cap of £13.97 million, a PE ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

