Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 4,851 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $767,862.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $255,463.53.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38.

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TENB traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

