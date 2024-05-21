Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.35

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13), with a volume of 209964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.