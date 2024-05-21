The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Price Up 0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.28. 5,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.3757 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

