The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.22). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.26).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
