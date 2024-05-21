The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. 1,167,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,184. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

