The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 62.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. 3,685,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.14.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
