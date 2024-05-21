The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
