Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 83,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 145,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Timberline Resources Stock Up 7.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

