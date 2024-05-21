TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Down 0.5%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

