Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.46 billion and approximately $261.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00008997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,839,181 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,814,811.220348 with 3,474,527,717.026214 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.58575223 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $277,819,319.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

