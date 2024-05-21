Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on May 31st

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
