TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $509.55 million and $52.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 509,701,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

