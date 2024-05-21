TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $30.43 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 544,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,429,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.2% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.