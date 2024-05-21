Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Share Repurchase Program

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 9,928,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

