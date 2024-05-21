UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. 26,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UniFirst by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.