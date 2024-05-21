Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $9.55

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $9.55 or 0.00013650 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $300.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00125460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008558 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.1150642 USD and is up 15.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1019 active market(s) with $317,249,231.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

