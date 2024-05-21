V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 1.1 %

VFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

