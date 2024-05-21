V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $275.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

