V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

FAST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. 2,362,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.