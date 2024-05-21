V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.69. 510,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

