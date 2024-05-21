V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Nucor stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.19. 901,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,122. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

