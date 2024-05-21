V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $191.22. 751,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average of $272.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.28 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.81.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

