V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $993.95. The stock had a trading volume of 331,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,594. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $943.60 and its 200 day moving average is $912.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock worth $54,616,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

