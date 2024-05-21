V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,470 shares of company stock worth $2,401,807. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 596,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.